Cardi B delighted with early birthday present from Beyoncé

Cardi B has expressed her delight over receiving an early 30th birthday present from Beyoncé.

Although the Bodak Yellow rapper doesn't hit the milestone age until 11 October, the Break My Soul hitmaker got ahead of the game by sending her fellow star a vinyl copy of her new album, Renaissance, alongside a handwritten card.

The note, which Cardi revealed on Twitter on Monday, reads: "To: Cardi B. Hard-working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."

Expressing how pleased she was to gain recognition from the superstar, Cardi wrote in the caption: "Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it b**ch.

"It's so beautiful, so lovely. I'm gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it. Anybody who gets motherf**king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf**king sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special."

Cardi's husband, fellow rapper Offset, may struggle to top Beyoncé's thoughtful gift this year, although he purchased her a mansion in her dad's native Dominican Republic last October.