'That'd be cool': Robbie Williams wants to play Glastonbury's legends slot

Robbie Williams would love to play Glastonbury's legends slot.

The former Take That star played the world-famous festival in Somerset in 1998, and as he celebrates 25 years as a solo artist, the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker says returning to play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday afternoon next year would be a huge thrill.

Asked if he'd like to play the tea time slot reserved for music royalty, he replied: "Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that. I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.”

Melanie C has repeatedly said the Spice Girls would like to play the Worthy Farm extravaganza.

Robbie commented: “The Spice Girls trumps a Robbie Williams so maybe I’ll have to wait”.

The 48-year-old pop star said it would be a "big deal" to perform at the "epicentre of the music world".

He said: “It is the epicentre of the music world for that weekend. Everybody’s watching, everybody’s got their eyes on it.

“And that kind of thing doesn’t exist these days because music on TV has died a death and music being a potent, viable thing that gets you to sit down on a Thursday night at seven o’clock for a half an hour now doesn’t exist.

“So yeah, it’s a big deal.”

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and has just overtaken Elvis Presley's record for the solo artist with the most UK number one albums - also admitted he's grateful that he's managed to keep his career moving "forward" because being labelled a "has been" would bruise his "brittle ego".

Speaking on 'BBC Breakfast', Robbie - who has just released the chart-topping orchestral greatest hits collection, 'XXV' - said: “My big feeling is, my best years professionally could have been from when I was 16 to 21 when I was in Take That.

“I know how brittle my ego is and I know how fragile I am as a human being and to be a has-been … or whatever it was that would have happened to me after Take That, I’m incredibly grateful that the ship still goes forward. That’s it.

“In short, I’m incredibly grateful, that’s what the anniversary has done for me.”