Lil Nas X offers pizza to 'street ministry' protesters

Lil Nas X sent pizza to protesters outside of his Boston, Massachusetts concert over the weekend.



After a group of "street ministry" protesters set up outside the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) rapper's concert staged at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday, he decided to send them a snack.



"So peopel (sic) were protesting my concert last night," Nas wrote over a TikTok video after the event. "So we brought them pizza."



In the video, a crew member can be seen bringing out pizza to the chanting crowd. The protesters declined the food.



Halfway through the video, the camera zoomed in on one protester while Mystery if Love by Sufjan Stevens started to play.



New text from Nas appeared above, reading, "But sadly one of the homophobes was really hot."



Posting the clip to Twitter, the star jokingly wrote in the caption, "(I) accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters."



Editors at Page Six reported that some protesters carried signs reading "Jesus is God, even demons know it" and "Repent and Believe the Gospel."