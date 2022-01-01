Adam Levine accused of cheating

Adam Levine has been accused of cheating - and asking his alleged mistress if he can call his new baby after her.

Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, are currently expecting their third baby together. They confirmed the news last week, with the new addition joining their two daughters, Dusty, five, and four-year-old Gio.

Now Sumner Stroh has come forward with claims 43-year-old Adam not only cheated on Victoria's Secret model Behati with her, but got back in contact to ask if he could use her moniker if he welcomes a son.

Sumner, who's signed as an influencer with Verge Agency, made the claims on TikTok.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret supermodel," she said in the video. "At the time, I was young and naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

The 23-year-old went on to share screenshots of messages the pair had sent to each other during the 12 months she says they were talking, including one where Adam lavished praise on her looks.

They then lost touch, according to Sumner, but he dropped back into her Instagram inbox recently with the message: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's (a) boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

She also addressed why she's gone public with the allegations, as well as saying her "morals were unknowingly compromised".

"I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," the brunette stated. "I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid...So here I am."

Adam is yet to comment.