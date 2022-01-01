NEWS Tom Grennan talks about being sick in front of David Beckham Newsdesk Share with :





This morning on Fitzy & Wippa, we chat with singer Tom Grennan. Tom reveals why he won’t bring his mates on tour with him and tells us what happened when he threw up in front of David Beckham. Plus he talks about Robbie Williams and how his mum is a huge fan!



TOM GRENNAN REVEALS WHY HE WON’T BRING HIS MATES ON TOUR WITH HIM [8:09]



FITZY Last time we spoke to you proposed. You propose to your lovely girlfriend. How’s wedding plans going?



TOM Good. Everything's good. I'm in the best place and yeah, life's pretty sweet.



SARAH Is she out with you this time?



TOM No, no, no, she's working and doing her thing.



SARAH Who do you bring with you when you travel?



FITZY Do you bring your mates?



TOM Nah, never really. Nah that would just end up too much drinking and not enough working. But I'm with all my band and my manager usually comes out, he's not come out this time but.



FITZY Please tell me though, that there has been an event or a party that you've taken your mates to?



TOM Oh, yeah of course. If there's an event or a party, I always take them innit and they come to gigs when I'm at home. But I'm not bringing them across the world to Australia.



FITZY Is there a moment though that you've taken them to an event and they've met someone big and you've gone oh no this could go either way.



TOM Yeah my friends are big. West Ham fans. And there's a few West Ham players I know. My mate went out up tp one of them and, and made his his life complete. But for my mate, it was kind of like, get this guy away from me. I’m like I'm so sorry.





TOM GRENNAN TALKS ABOUT THROWING UP IN FRONT OF DAVID BECKHAM [9:44]



WIPPA What about I mean, you say you know Robbie Williams. What about other music artists that you I mean, you were in touch with and you know, Elton John. Other music artists that are really enjoying what you do? Is that what the community is like?



TOM Yeah, like in the music scene, especially in England that everybody knows everyone, everybody because our festivals and, and gigs and stuff. So name me an artist and see if I know them?



FITZY I want to know did you did you run into David Beckham at the gym? What happened at the gym with David Beckham?



TOM Yeah I went boxing with David Beckham.



FITZY Did you really? Can he box?



TOM Yeah he’s pretty decent. But this is when I was like unfit. And I was like, Oh my God, I think I'm gonna be sick. And I was like I can't be sick in front of David Beckham. And I ended up being sick. And he looked at me like this. This amateur.





TOM GRENNAN SAYS HIS MUM IS A HUGE FAN OF ROBBIE WILLIAMS [7:35]



WIPPA Are you gonna see any sport while you're here?



TOM Well obviously it’s the big final, isn't it?



WIPPA Yeah. Are you going to the Grand Final?



TOM I’m going to try to yeah.



WIPPA Do you know Robbie Williams?



TOM I've met Robbie a few times. I'm on email with him. I've hit him up too. So hopefully I'm gonna get to see him.



FITZY Is he a fan of yours Tommy?



TOM Yeah I think so. My mom loves Robbie Williams I love Robbie Williams as well, but when I first met him, we were doing a thing called Soccer Aid. And I was chatting to him and I pointed out my mom and I was like send her a kiss. And my mum melted.