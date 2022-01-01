Elton John recalls dancing with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

Elton John has "fondly" reminisced about the time he danced with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The British royal passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September and was honoured with a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

After the ceremony took place, Elton took to Instagram to share two photos of him meeting with The Queen and remembered how he once danced with her to Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets.

"Today I'll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen. My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour," he shared. "I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to Rock Around the Clock at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first-hand. She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed."

After The Queen's passing, Elton issued a statement in which he remembered her "inspiring presence".

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," the 75-year-old posted. "She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."