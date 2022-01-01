Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker approve of Kravis nickname

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker approve of their Kravis nickname.



While speaking to E! News, the reality TV star was asked about her and her husband's feelings about the portmanteau - a combination of both their names - fans and the media use to refer to the couple.



"I love the name Kravis," said the Poosh founder. "I do love Kravis. We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes."



However, Kourtney noted that fans didn't dub her half-sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, as Kravis - even though Kylie has been dating the rapper longer than Kourtney has been with the rocker.



"Travis said to me the other day, 'Is Kylie and Travis's nickname Kravis, also?'" Kourtney recalled. "And I'm like, 'No!' But, like, why wasn't it? They were before us!"



Kourtney began dating the Blink-182 drummer in 2021 and they became engaged in October that year. They tied the knot in May 2022.



Kylie and Travis Scott have been dating on and off since 2017 and they have two children - four-year-old daughter Stormi and a son, who was born in February.