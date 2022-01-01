Charlie Puth's latest album is his most 'personal' work so far

Charlie Puth says his latest album is his most "personal" work so far.



The 30-year-old singer is set to release his third record 'Charlie' in October 2022 and admitted that although it is a "cliche, the album is closest to his heart because of how much of his "personality" he has put into it.



He said: "It may be a bit of a cliche for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like 'Oh this is my most personal work' but for me it is for be because I've never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it."



The 'Attention' hitmaker - who is currently thought to be single but previously dated the likes of model Charlotte Lawrence and pop star Selena Gomez - can be seen posing against a white backdrop with music notes behind him and explained that the artwork "speaks for itself."



He told Billboard News: "I mean, the album cover speaks for itself too. All of those little thoughts and coming out of my head and the notes. There's a song called 'Smells Like Me' and there's a song called 'There's a First Time For Everything' and I want your brain to go into a million places when you read these titles but I also want people to be familiar with them like they've heard them before because they have heard them before.



"This whole album is produced by me, I wrote it with a very, very small group of people."



'Charlie' is set for release on October 7.