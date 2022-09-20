Post Malone cracks ribs after falling through hole on stage

Post Malone injured his ribs after crashing through a hole in the stage at his St. Louis concert over the weekend.



The US megastar was performing his hit song 'Circles' at the city's Enterprise Center when he tripped and fell through the gap where his guitars were stored underneath before he swiftly pulled himself back up.



Despite appearing to be in excruciating pain, after being seen to by paramedics, he came out on stage again around 10 to 15 minutes later to wrap the set, with six songs scrapped from the setlist.



The 27-year-old musician vowed to return to St. Louis to play a two-hour set to make it up to his fans.



In a video message, he said: “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple songs that we missed.”



Recalling how he took a tumble, he said: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a**. It winded me pretty good, it got me pretty good.”



The 'I Fall Apart' star has been put on pain relief and reassured his fans he will be fit enough to continue his 'Twelve Carat Tour', which resumes in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday (20.09.22).



He added: “They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a** on the tour."



Meanwhile, Post recently admitted he has "messed up" his voice by smoking up to 80 cigarettes a day.



He explained how that was "probably" the most he's ever consumed in a day, but he typically smokes half that amount, even though he knows it's bad for him.



Asked about his habit on the 'Full Send' podcast, he said: “On a really terrible day — there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day… 40 to 45.



“By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out,’ you know. But by the time I open that third pack I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of s*** and I need to go to sleep.'...



“It definitely has [messed up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?”



The 'One Right Now' hitmaker has a "special zone" where he goes to "rip cigs" and play games, having broken the habit of smoking in bed.



He said: “I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my 'Magic: The Gathering' s***, so I just go down there and f****** rip cigs and build decks and die in 'Apex Legends'.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Post admitted he has rekindled his passion for music, having gone through a period of questioning his own motives.



He said: “What you love to do, at a certain point, it becomes your job. And then it gets very hard to say, ‘am I actually doing this for me and my fans or am I doing this to make a living?’



“I got to a point where I was like, I love making music. This is what I’m supposed to do. This is what makes me happy.”