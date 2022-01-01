Britney Spears compares photoshoots from before and during conservatorship

Britney Spears has compared her magazine covers from before and during her conservatorship.



The Toxic singer shared two videos on her Instagram on Saturday showing a montage of magazine covers on which she has appeared over the years. One of the videos was dedicated to covers shot before her conservatorship, and the other to covers shot during her conservatorship.



Britney's 13-year court-appointed conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, ran from February 2008 until November 2021, when it was dissolved following a much-publicised court battle.



The video showcasing her pre-conservatorship photoshoots featured magazine covers including Glamour, FHM, Rolling Stone, and Entertainment Weekly and some more provocative images.



Meanwhile, the photoshoots she participated in during her conservatorship included those for Glamour, Lucky, Women's Health, and Marie Claire and presented a more wholesome image.



Britney wrote alongside her post, "Those 15 years of safety were so good for my confidence y'all!!! They made me feel so PURTY."