Kanye West files trademarks for Donda Sport clothing and accessories

Kanye West is seeking to expand his Donda Sports fashion brand.

Over the weekend, editors at TMZ reported that legal representatives for the Stronger rapper's Mascotte Holdings company have filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to get the rights for the name.

In addition, lawyers for West have applied to use the Donda Sports name in relation to sporting equipment, clothing and athletic apparel, drinks containers, bags, and posters.

The star is also looking to trademark the name Donda Doves. He has not yet commented on the projects.

However, earlier this month, West revealed that he was moving past his hugely successful deals with Adidas and Gap and wanted to pursue fashion projects on his own.