Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman split

Singer Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman have broken up.

The Imagine Dragons frontman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he and Aja, also a musician, had parted ways after 11 years of marriage.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

In her own statement, Aja noted that she was feeling "deep pain".

"I'm feeling deep pain, and I want to ask for privacy for myself and my family to heal around this. Thank you," she added.

Dan, 35, and Aja, 42, wed in March 2011 and share four children - Arrow, 10, five-year-old twins Coco and Gia, and two-year-old Valentine.

Back in April 2018, Dan announced that he and Aja intended to divorce, though the pair later reconciled.