Mariah Carey working on 'themed' album

Mariah Carey is "really excited" to be working on a "themed" album.

In an interview for the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the Believe hitmaker revealed that she spent a lot of time recording during the Covid-19 pandemic at her "butterfly lounge" studio in Atlanta and is set to release several new projects in the near future.

"It's about three or four different things. One is a project that I'm almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is (new) songs that could be for the scripted series or could be for a documentary. And then, there's a themed album,” she shared. “It's something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it's not done in the traditional sense. It's not done yet, but I'm really excited about it. I'm working (on that album) with some very eclectic, newer artists, as well as some legendary folks."

Mariah didn't share any further details.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the superstar noted that the silver lining of the pandemic was that she was able to rest her voice.

"Travelling and getting hoarse and doing this and doing that did damage my voice for a minute," the 53-year-old added. "But having that moment to kind of get it back to a place where I felt really good about it was its own gift. I mean, none of us were thrilled to be dealing with Covid, but that did give me a chance to get back into the studio and just strictly focus on music."