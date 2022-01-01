Post Malone insists he's 'good' after taking nasty tumble onstage

Post Malone has insisted he is fine after falling onstage during a show over the weekend.

During his Twelve Carat Tour concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night, the Rockstar hitmaker tripped over an area of the stage used to lower instruments while performing his song Circles.

Post, real name Austin Richard Post, received attention from medics, and after taking around 15 minutes to recover, he returned to the stage to finish up the gig.

Following the incident, the star took to Instagram to give fans an update.

"Thank you for putting up with my dumb a*s. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand, and it goes down, and there's this big a*s hole so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a*s," he explained. "Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital. Everything's good, they gave me some pain meds and everything. We can keep kicking a*s on the tour.

"I just want to apologise to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show," the 27-year-old continued. "Next time I'm around this way, we're gonna do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple of songs we missed. Thank you guys for your support and love, and thanks for hanging around even though I got my a*s kicked by myself. I love you guys so much."

Post is next scheduled to play at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.