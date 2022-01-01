Lady Gaga forced to cancel Miami concert amid lightning storm

Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology after poor weather forced her to cancel her concert in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

The superstar played a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens as part of her The Chromatica Ball on Saturday night, but halfway through, she had to halt the performance as a result of a storm.

Though Gaga was hopeful the bad weather would pass, she ultimately had to stop the show as a result of the lightning.

"We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn't because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us," she said in an emotional video posted on her Instagram page. "I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew (or) my dancers."

Gaga then picked up a bouquet of roses that had been tossed onto the stage and insisted that she would "cherish them forever".

"It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy," the 36-year-old continued, referring to her struggle with the condition fibromyalgia. "Part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy. It's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well. So, I love you... and I'll see you next the next time I'm onstage."

In a separate post, the Born This Way hitmaker asserted that she will always campaign for "safety first".

"I'm sorry I couldn't finish the show it was too dangerous the lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe," she added. "Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever - it took a long time for me to heal, but I did."