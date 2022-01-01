NEWS David Guetta and Bebe Rexha aim for top with I’m Good (Blue) Newsdesk Share with :





Bebe Rexha is on course to claim her first-ever UK Number 1 single as David Guetta collaboration I’m Good (Blue) looks set to reach the summit this week. The track, which samples Eiffel 65’s 1999 chart-topper Blue (Da Ba Di), could become French DJ Guetta’s seventh Number 1 single to date.



This week’s highest new entry could come courtesy of Anne-Marie and Aitch. The pair’s new team-up PSYCHO aims for a Number 17 debut.



Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran’s For My Hand tracks for a brand-new peak this week as it looks set to break into the Top 20 for the first time (19).



K-pop superstars BLACKPINK hope to achieve their third UK Top 20 single so far with Shut Down, the latest track lifted from their new album Born Pink.

