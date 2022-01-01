NEWS Shannon Noll says he didn't push his kids into music when they were little Newsdesk Share with :





On Fitzy & Wippa, Shannon Noll stops by to verse his mate Matt De Groot in this week’s Rap Battle. Nollsie talks about his kids’ musical talent and says he didn’t push them into music when they were little. He also talks about his mural in the shire which was taken down.



WIPPA Mate I love it when you come in. Well we're big fans you know even last night I was watching them TikTok you and your young man yeah they're only a little boy, he's good on the axe.



NOLLSIE Blakey yeah. He’s only been playing like six months, I’m stoked.



WIPPA Has he? And the fact you two can sit down and have a moment like that together I think is really special.



NOLLSIE Absolutely. You know, I'm really encouraging… I never did too much in the way of pushing him into music when they were little. I sort of checked them all we know a little just doing runs to see if they can pitch and they all can all…



WIPPA Can they sing?



NOLLSIE Yeah, he's a great little singer mate.



FITZY What instruments are the boys playing, what are they doing?



NOLLSIE Blake started out in the drums, a great mate of mine Mick Skelton. Shout out to Mickey he would come over and give him lessons you know what I mean at home but then we moved up north and he's got on the guitar now. And Sienna she’s got a really good voice too.



FITZY Because the Noll family there's a band you guys played in a band with your brothers?



NOLLSIE Absolutely yeah.



WIPPA What were you called?



NOLLSIE Cyprus, because the bass player worked at a mill, it was a Cyprus mill so instead of Cyprus Hill it’s…





FITZY Now can we talk about this because you had the opening night for this you introduced it to everybody, you went in Kings Cross you went up there?



NOLLSIE yeah mate we had a bit of a band rehearsal as well because we've got a few really big gigs coming up we've got Deni Ute Muster down in Deniliquin and another big one in Cairns. Two nights apart so don’t know how we're gonna get from one to the other.



WIPPA You would be a king at the Deni Ute Muster



NOLLSIE Oh I love it mate, it’s great.



WIPPA How many people do they get there?



NOLLSIE Like 50,000?



FITZY Do they still have the 44 barrel drums with the bundy?



NOLLSIE Yeah I think so mate, I don’t go out past the barrier. It’s a whole other world out there.



MATT DE GROOT You may be the king of the Deni Ute Muster but you are still the king of the Shire. Were you gutted when you found out your mural is now knocked to the ground?



NOLLSIE in all honesty they said at the start I mean it's not gonna last long, we’re only painting it on a building that’s gonna be demolished. And it lasted longer longer than I thought mate so I was a good two or three years



WIPPA that's coming from a guy who lives in the Shire but I don't believe I've seen your mural.



MDG No, there’s a Paul Galen mural and now there’s a spot open. In fact if the Sharks win again.. Will you come down for it?



NOLLSIE Go the Sharkies. Absolutely mate, I hope so.



FITZY You could perform.



WIPPA Nollsie performing at the NRL grand final, you’ve heard it here first.