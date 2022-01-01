Taylor Swift recording with Jack Antonoff again

Taylor Swift has seemingly confirmed Jack Antonoff has worked on her new album.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer announced last month she will release 'Midnights', her 10th studio LP, in October but details about the 13-track record have largely been kept hidden until now, including who she has collaborated with on the record.

However, a new behind-the-scenes video about the making of the album shared by the 32-year-old singer featured a clip of her and Jack - who she has worked with on her most recent five albums, including the re-recorded versions of 'Fearless' and 'Red' - working together at the piano.

There will be several different vinyl releases of the record, and the 'Blank Space' hitmaker revealed earlier this week that they all come together to make a clock face.

Taylor previously explained the album tells the story of 13 sleepless nights.

Alongside a picture of herself sitting with her head in her hands Taylor wrote on Instagram in August: "We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.

"We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.

"For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

Taylor concluded: "Midnights', the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

The post revealed there will be an A and B side with all the tracks titled by their number from one to 13.

'Midnights' is the follow-up to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's 2020 sister records 'Folklore' and 'evermore'.