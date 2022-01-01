Chuck Leavell: Rolling Stones still 'stung' by Charlie Watts' death

Rolling Stones' longtime keyboardist Chuck Leavell says not a day goes by that they don't think of the late Charlie Watts.

The legendary group's drummer died aged 80 on August 24, 2021, and Sir Mick Jagger, 79, Keith Richards, 78, Ronnie Wood, 75, and even replacement sticksman Steve Jordan, 65, are still devastated by the loss but continue to honour his memory.

Speaking to Goldmine magazine to reflect on the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers' 60th anniversary and the changes they've gone through, Chuck said: "Well, the obvious is the loss of Charlie.

"It still stings, and we all think of him all the time.

"Steve Jordan as well, who is doing a fine job for the band."

Chuck - who has served as the principal touring keyboardist and musical director of The Rolling Stones since 1982 - says Charlie would have wanted his bandmates to continue his legacy by continuing to perform for fans.

He said: "It was so sad and tragic to lose Charlie last year, but he would never want to be the reason the band would stop, so we honour him in part by carrying on."

And the 'Paint it Black' rockers plan to keep rocking until they can no longer play at this "level" and until it's physically impossible.

The 70-year-old musician added: "How much longer can it go on?

"I don't think any of us know, really.

"I say that as long as it makes sense, as long as we are able to perform at this level, as long as we stay healthy, as long as the fans will come.

"One thing for sure is that none of us have lost the desire or passion for doing this."