Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' in cinemas October 7th

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson (Taking the Waters, Space to Be), NOTHING COMPARES charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom, before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream.



Focusing on O’Connor’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless artist through a contemporary feminist lens.



Belfast-born Ferguson is an innovative and boundary-pushing director. NOTHING COMPARES is her documentary feature directorial debut and was an official selection in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has gone on to win various awards at film festivals this year, including Best Irish Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh, the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Aegean Film Festival, and the Audience Award at Docs Ireland.