Marcus Mumford praises Carey Mulligan's support for first solo album

Carey Mulligan was "completely critical" to Marcus Mumford's first solo album.

The 35-year-old singer/songwriter praised his 37-year-old wife for supporting him through the writing and recording of the album, in which he opens up for the first time about being sexually abused as a child.

He told Variety: "My wife was completely critical to the making of this record, and her support for it is why it’s dedicated to her. … I ask her advice all the time. I think it’s completely natural that the person you most love in the world should be present in the process.

"Of course we share everything behind the scenes, and it’s only natural to share my work process with her to an extent. It’s not a co-dependent relationship in that sense, but it is one that I found incredibly valuable, the most valuable throughout this whole process, and particularly making the record.”

And, Brandi Carlile, who co-wrote and sings on the new album’s final track, 'How,' praised the album 'Self-Titled' as “a trust fall".

Marcus said: "I love that Brandi sees it like that. And certainly that day in the studio with her doing ‘How’ felt like a bit of a trust fall, and she was there to catch me. I don’t feel like it’s a trust fall exercise with my audience. They’re not responsible for my well-being. But the process of writing it was, to an extent, and there was an element of ‘I think I’m gonna be held by the people around me, and I trust in them.’

"I avoid language about bravery or courage, because that to me feels too judgmental. Many people aren’t able yet to take the opportunity to talk about some of this more difficult stuff. And, you know, I spent over 25 years not talking about. And I don’t think that’s a bravery issue, because I don’t think by not talking about it, you’re being a coward. But yeah, there’s an element of faith involved, and trusting those around you."