Roger Waters announces European tour

Roger Waters has announced new tour dates for 2023.

The former Pink Floyd frontman will kick off his European 'This Is Not A Drill' tour in Lisbon on March 17.

He will also visit Barcelona, Madrid, Milan and Krakow, before finishing up in Prague on May 24.

He is currently on the US leg of the tour, which was originally due to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said previously: "'This Is Not A Drill' is a groundbreaking new rock roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round. It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love, R."

Meanwhile, Roger, 78, recently defended himself after calling President Joe Biden "a war criminal".

The highly-political rocker didn't hold back when debating his decision to include the 79-year-old world leader in a slideshow of "war criminals" at his tour shows.

The concert opens with the stern statement: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to f*** off to the bar.”

Waters blasted Biden for "fuelling the fire in the Ukraine" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country led by Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

He told CNN's Michael Smerconish: “Well, he’s [Biden] fuelling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start – that is a huge crime.

“Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky, the [Ukrainian] president, to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war that’s killing … We don’t know how many Russians.”

Smerconish told Waters he was wrong to blame "the party that got invaded”.

However, Waters insisted it was NATO and the US that caused the conflict.

He went on: “Well, any war, when did it start? What you need to do is look at the history, and you can say, ‘Well it started on this day.’ You could say it started in 2008 – this war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe.”