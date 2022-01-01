Slipknot's Jim Root 'bummed out' by lack of pre-production for new album

Jim Root was "bummed out" by how "unprepared" Slipknot were making their upcoming LP 'The End, So Far'.

The metal icons are preparing to release their seventh studio album on September 30, and the guitarist has admitted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and him and his bandmates living far away from each other, there was hardly any time to rehearse before working with studio wizard Joe 'Evil Joe' Barresi on the tracks.

Speaking to Guitar World, he said: "We were all crazed.

"We had zero time for pre-production and it was like we were learning and building and adding to this meal we were making as we were eating it.

"But we tend to work well under pressure and we got a great record out of it.

"The only thing I'm bummed out about is that we were so unprepared, and it was the first time we got to work with Joe Baressi as a co-producer.

"I wanted to come to Joe with our "A" game.

"I could sense a little frustration in him sometimes because we weren't well-rehearsed and ready to go.

"We were still writing and working on the songs."

The 'All Out Life' rockers weren't able to have the full Evil Joe experience.

Jim added: "It wasn't my favourite way to make a record, and it's not Joe's favourite way to make a record.

"But because of the circumstances with COVID and the fact that we all live so far away from each other, and we had a budget and a schedule we had to stick to, we had no choice."