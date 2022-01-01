Blue share new ballad Magnetic

Blue have shared the new ballad 'Magnetic'.



The third single to be taken from the reunited boy band's comeback album, 'Heart and Soul', is a return to their signature soulful style, but their follow-up to 2015's 'Colours' features both up-tempo and slow numbers.



The four-piece - comprising Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan - said: "We've never done an album where it's just one style of music the whole way through and I think we've accomplished that again with this album. 'Magnetic' shows off all our different vocal styles and we love a ballad just as much as our up-tempo tracks! We can't wait for everyone to hear the album, we are so proud of it."



The latest track from the LP follows 'Haven't Found You Yet' and a cover of 112's noughties classic 'Dance With Me'.



Blue will hit the road for a 12-date UK arena tour later this year.



The 'One Love' hitmakers previously revealed they won't be partying hard on the tour to mark two decades since the release of their debut album 'All Rise', and they are doing everything they can to make sure they're in tip-top shape.



Lee said: "I don't think we're that kind of band anymore. We have different ideas now.



"We want to put on a good show first and, being a bit older now, you can't do the dual thing of partying and putting on a good show."



Simon added: "We've got to see if we can do it physically!"



'Heart and Soul' is released on October 28. Pre-order now via https://Blue.lnk.to/heartandsoul.



Tickets for the December tour are available via https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq.







Blue's 'Heart and Soul' tour dates:



Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena



Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena



Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M S Bank Arena



Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre



Tuesday 13th December - London The O2



Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre



Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P J Live



Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro



Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena