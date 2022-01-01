Fatboy Slim to embark on 2023 UK tour

Fatboy Slim will embark on the 'Y'all Are The Music, We're Just The DJ's' tour in March 2023.



The legendary DJ will play Newcastle, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth, as well as Edinburgh next spring.



He chose the venues for their intimacy to get up close and personal with his fans.



The 'Praise You' hitmaker said: "Coming out of COVID I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas tower at Glastonbury and I just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it... this is what this tour brings."



Before next year's jaunt, fans can head to Somerset for the debut of 'Fatboy Slim's All Back To Minehead' at Butlin's Minehead between November 18 and 21.



Fatboy - whose real name is Norman Cook - will be joined by the likes Groove Armada, Idris Elba, Horse Meat Disco, The 2 Bears Rave, Jodie Harsh and more across the weekend.



The record producer just released 'Right Here, Right Then' as a hardback book and in multiple formats to mark the 20th anniversary of his iconic original Brighton Beach Boutique concert.



In July 2002, more than 250,000 fans of the legendary DJ - who launched the Boutique Nightclub in the seaside town - gathered on Brighton Beach in Sussex, England for the free open-air concert, a record number given only 60,000 were anticipated to attend.



The album, available on hardback book and CD digipak formats, boasts multiple recordings of the original set, a brand new DJ mix, DVD of the original concert, 48-page 12" book with photos and foreword by Fatboy Slim and much more.



Tickets for the 2023 tour will be available on 23rd September from Fatboyslim.net.











Fatboy Slim's 2022 March tour dates:



2nd March - Newcastle O2 City Hall



3rd March - Birmingham O2 Academy



4th March - Birmingham O2 Academy



9th March - Edinburgh O2 Academy



10th March - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse



11th March - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse



15th March - Brighton Centre



17th March - London O2 Academy Brixton



18th March - London O2 Academy Brixton



24th March - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



25th March - Bournemouth International Centre