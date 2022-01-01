Brett Anderson: Not many artists are still making interesting music in their 50s

Brett Anderson believes Suede are among the select few artists still "making interesting music" in their fifties.



The 'Beautiful Ones' hitmaker, 54, admits he risks coming off as "pretty arrogant" with his declaration that there aren't many other ageing acts "doing viable work" over 50, but he stands by the statement.



In an interview with The Sun newspaper to promote their ninth studio album 'Autofiction', out now, Brett said: “Without wishing to blow my own trumpet, I am going to say something pretty arrogant.



“I don’t think many artists manage to carry on making interesting music.



“We’ve found ourselves on a career path where we’re still doing viable work in our fifties.”



Brett has always been compelled to better each Suede release due to a "dissatisfaction" with their old works.



He explained: “My motivation to keep going comes from looking back on stuff we’ve done in the past with a sense of dissatisfaction.



“I’m always slightly disappointed, even with the music that’s looked kindly upon by critics.”



The rock band - who will embark on a joint North American tour with Manic Street Preachers in November, and a UK run in March 2023 - have had three number one album albums in the UK, but Brett still feels they have "a lot to prove".



He said: “I’d like to think we might get there eventually, that’s all part of my quest.



“It always feels like we’ve got a lot of prove. We have to keep looking for something better even if perfection is an illusion, like infinity.



“We try to make a great record but it’s never quite as good as I want it to be.



“That’ll be the next one!”



The musician says their split in 2003 was much-needed and they were able to rediscover what Suede is upon reuniting in 2010.



He said: “Splitting up was the best thing we ever did.



“When you become successful, you become lazy and entitled.



“You think, ‘Oh, we’ll release a record and everyone’s going to love it’ so the shock of discovering you can’t coast was a good thing.



“We’d run out of ideas and I didn’t really know what Suede was any more.”