BLACKPINK release Born Pink album and music video for Shut Down

BLACKPINK have released their eagerly-anticipated second studio album 'Born Pink'.

The South Korean girl group - comprising Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé - have dropped the follow-up to 2020's 'The Album', and shared the promo for the lead single, 'Shut Down'.

Their agency YG Entertainment said: “As indicated by its title, the new album depicts the confidence of the four members who were unique from the beginning.

“The album will paint the team’s discography deeply with its unique music colour.”

The girls insist they aren't making a "comeback," because they never went anywhere on the feisty 'Shut Down'.

Jennie raps in Korean and English: "It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are set to play two nights in London as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

The K-Pop stars will embark on a global jaunt, including dates in their native South Korea, North America, and the UK, planned for later this year.

The run kicks off with two consecutive nights in Seoul on October 16 and 17.

They will play The O2 in London on November 30 and December 1, before heading to Europe.

The band will then head to Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

www.blackpinkofficial.com/worldtourbornpink is the place to hear the latest information regarding the 'Born Pink' world tour.

'Born Pink' track-listing:

1. 'Pink Venom'

2. 'Shut Down'

3. 'Typa Girl'

4. 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

5. 'Hard To Love'

6. The Happiest Girl'

7. 'Tally'

8. 'Ready For Love'