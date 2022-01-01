Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine confirm third baby on the way

Behati Prinsloo has confirmed that she and husband Adam Levine are expecting their third child with a baby bump photo shared to her Instagram account.

In a Thursday post, the model posted a photo of her baby bump, two weeks after Page Six reported that she and her husband had a third baby on the way.

“Recent (fairy emoji),” she captioned the post, which also included a photo of her and Maroon 5 singer Adam’s puppy and billboards in New York City for their tequila company, Calirosa.

Behati was photographed earlier this month showing off her baby bump, while she was vacationing in Hawaii with Adam and their two daughters, Dusty, five, and four-year-old Gio.

In November, she told Entertainment Tonight of her kids: “We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’

“But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it.”