Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club attacks

Cardi B received a community service sentence for her attack on two strip club employees.

The Up rapper pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanours: one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

She was sentenced to 15 days of community service for her actions.

Cardi’s sentencing comes four years after being charged with felony assault over attacks on two strip club bartenders in 2018. The 29-year-old - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - admitted to orchestrating and participating in the attacks after offering $5,000 (£4,362) to an associate to help her confront the bartenders.

Prosecutors said that on two separate nights in August 2018, Cardi arrived at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, after 3am with others in tow. On the first night, the group struck one victim - a bartender - pulling her hair, punching her, and slamming her head into the bar.

Two weeks later, the group returned, throwing alcohol and bottles at the first victim’s sister - another bartender.

Authorities speculated at the time of the rapper's indictment for the incident that the sisters were romantic rivals involved with Cardi's husband, Offset.

As well as mother-of-two Cardi's community service, the court handed down a three-year protection order for the sisters on Thursday.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi said in a statement sent by a representative after the hearing. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me.”