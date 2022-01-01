Grimes reveals album is 'done' and opens up on 'medical' issues

Grimes has confirmed her upcoming album, 'Book 1', is "done" and also opened up on her recent health issues.

The 34-year-old experimental pop artist - who has two children with Tesla tycoon Elon Musk - has confirmed her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's 'Miss Anthropocene' is finished on her part.

The star - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - responded to a follower on Twitter: "Album is done. Waiting on approvals for next single and mixing."

And when another user asked when fans can expect her The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) collaboration, 'Sc-Fi', Grimes revealed it's down to the Canadian megastar and his record label, insisting it "depends on Abel and Columbia."

She went on to share that she had a "really intense medical situation" in spring this year, and she's thankful for the delay in the release as she's still recovering.

She wrote: "I had a rly intense medical situation in the spring so I am relishing the delay tbh. The delay is kinda convenient cuz I’m just getting back to health. (sic)"

Teasing the collaboration in a recent cover interview with Vogue China, she spilled: "It will be a trip. Definitely worth watching to the end, listening to the monologues and then getting into the drama."

She also revealed the upcoming LP is part of her AI girl group project NPC.

The visual artist explained: “They all exist in the same dimension, NPC girls literally live in ‘Book 1’ – If we were living in the cosmic lore of ‘Book 1’, NPC would be the pop girl group that dominated the culture and their EP would be called ‘Fairies C** First’, so all these projects would come together and merge into one project at the end."

Grimes released the singles 'Player of Games' and 'Shinigami Eyes' in December and February, respectively.