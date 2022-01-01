Eminem ended feud with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre's health scare

Eminem called time on his feud with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre's near-death experience.

During a recent conversation with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg for the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast series, the Without Me rapper recalled how he patched things up with the hip-hop legend after 57-year-old Dre suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021.

Though the music mogul was in critical condition at the time, he was released from the hospital the following month.

"Me and Snoop had our little issue and then Dre, when Dre had that brain aneurysm thing," he explained. "We were like, 'Oh this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.'"

Eminem, 49, went on to describe how he and 50-year-old Snoop called each other and "talked it out".

Though remaining vague, the star noted that the beef started shortly after Snoop agreed to make an appearance on B**ch Please II from his 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

But while there were discussions for Eminem to appear on a Snoop track too, the collaboration didn't end up panning out.

"I think that there was a miscommunication at the time, in regards to him being on my album...I think he had wanted to do something with me," he continued.

To conclude, Eminem asserted that he will always be a massive fan of Snoop.

"Bro, Doggystyle changed my life," he declared, referring to the rap icon's 1993 record.