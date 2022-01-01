Bruce Springsteen said to be releasing new album this year

A new Bruce Springsteen album is allegedly on the way later this year.



According to Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner - who has been promoting his new tome 'Like A Rolling Stone' - The Boss is gearing up for an autumn launch for his yet-to-be-announced follow-up to 2020's 'Letter to You' with his E Street Band, though it could be a solo record.



Speaking to Billboard, Jann said: “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”



There have been whispers of Springsteen, 72, doing a soul covers album, but this has not been confirmed nor denied.



Springsteen and the E Street Band are due to embark on a 2023 world tour in February.



Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sam Fender let slip that he's teamed up with Springsteen to record a charity single.



The 28-year-old singer has joined forces with the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker - who he is often compared to - to record a song for the Teenage Cancer Trust and its sister organisation Teenage Cancer America.



Sam - who has also teamed up with Sting and Mark Knopfler to record the superstar song - said: "Sting occasionally FaceTimes us, weirdly I always end up being in the bath.



"We were in the studio the other day. I did a charity thing with him and Mark Knopfler."



Sam felt nervous about working with some of his heroes, including Mark, who starred in Dire Straits.



The 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker can barely believe that he's working with so many big-name artists.



He said in May: "I just did some guitar stuff, which was the most f****** nerve-wracking thing ever, going in to do a guitar take on a Mark Knopfler song, he’s one of the best guitarists ever.



"Springsteen’s on it as well. There’s a million people. All of the legends and then me, a stupid Geordie."