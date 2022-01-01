John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate wedding anniversary with new music video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with a romantic music video.



To mark the occasion, the All of Me hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a link to a clip of the video for his song Wonder Woman, from his new album Legend.



"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me," he wrote in the caption.



While the clip features John singing, it is interspersed with footage of him and Chrissy, as well as their children Luna, six, and Miles, four.



Meanwhile, Chrissy offered up her own tribute to her "absolute best friend".



"Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts," she posted. "We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day."



John and Chrissy got engaged in December 2011 and wed in Italy in September 2013. In August, the couple announced that they are expecting another child together.