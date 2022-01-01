R. Kelly found guilty of child sexual abuse

R. Kelly has been found guilty of six counts of child pornography and child enticement charges.

The disgraced singer stood trial in his home town of Chicago, where a jury came to a guilty verdict after an 11-hour deliberation for three counts of enticing minors for sex and three counts of producing child sexual imagery in his second federal trial.

The 55-year-old, previously one of the biggest R&B stars in the world, had faced a total of 13 counts in court, but was acquitted on the other charges - including conspiracy to obstruct his 2008 trial where he was found not guilty of child pornography and child enticement charges.

His two co-defendants, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, were found not guilty on all charges.

Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently serving 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and violating an anti-sex trafficking law in New York in 2021.

The new verdict will add years on to his jail time.

He is still facing state charges of aggravated sexual abuse in Illinois and prostitution and solicitation charges in Minnesota.