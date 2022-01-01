Katy Perry hints she's working on new music

Katy Perry is set to start work on new music "soon".

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the Firework hitmaker revealed that she is keen to begin writing and recording again.

"I'll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great," she shared.

Katy released her sixth studio album Smile, which featured the single Daisies, in August 2020.

Since then, she has served as a judge on American Idol and performed a string of concerts as part of a Las Vegas residency.

And while Katy is known for her whimsical costumes and flamboyant onstage persona, she insisted to Drew that she is actually much more subdued when off-duty.

"I think, obviously, there's an onstage persona. And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up. I really love this show that I put on. It's my favourite show, it's bringing the most joy," the 37-year-old continued. But I'm pretty, like, even offstage. I'm more, like, businesswoman; I don't talk a lot offstage... I'm very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. 'Cause when I turn it on, it's up to 11, girl."