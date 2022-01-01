Demi Lovato indicates current tour will be 'last'

Demi Lovato is planning to quit touring.

Prior to the Skyscraper singer's gig in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday night, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself gazing out of a window.

"I'm so f**king sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore," she wrote. "This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

Later, Demi also uploaded another post with the caption, "Gonna power thru it for you guys. I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's (sic)."

While alongside a backstage selfie, the star indicated that she was having voice issues.

"I barely have a voice, I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight," the 30-year-old added.

All of the posts have now been deleted.

Demi started her tour, in support of her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, in early August.

She still has 25 concerts scheduled at venues across North America.