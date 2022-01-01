Dionne Warwick jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured 'relationship rule'

Dionne Warwick has insisted Leonardo DiCaprio is "missing out" by apparently having a "relationship rule".

Speculation that The Wolf of Wall Street actor doesn't date women over the age of 25 began to circulate online earlier this month after it was reported that he had split from actress Camila Morrone following a four-year relationship. Camila turned 25 in June.

While Leonardo remains tight-lipped about his personal life, Dionne took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer the Hollywood star some advice.

"I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-year rule. His loss. You don't know what you're missing," the 81-year-old wrote.

Previously, Leonardo has had high-profile relationships with the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Toni Garrn, though he has most recently been linked to 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid.

The 47-year-old has not yet responded to the rumours.