Doja Cat teases heavy 1990s German rave influence on new album

Doja Cat has been inspired by 1990s German rave music for her new album.



The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker is working on her fourth record - the follow-up to 2021 LP 'Planet Her' - and admitted the "challenge" she and her collaborators are facing is taking their "many ideas" and making them "consistent".



Speaking to the CR Fashion Book, she said: "We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now.



"I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun."



Although Doja recognises a trend of artists embracing electronic influences - such as Drake on 'Honestly, Nevermind' and Beyonce on 'Renaissance' - it's something she's always been in love with.



She added: "I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.



"That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house."



Doja - who is yet to formally announce her next album - also revealed she's currently having a studio built in her home, but for now she's working in other locations.



She said: "There’s studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that.



"But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places."



Details on the next album are scarce, but Doja has revealed the material will be "predominantly rap".



She previously explained: "I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”