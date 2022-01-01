Cardi B donates $100,000 to her old elementary school

Cardi B donated $100,000 (£87,000) to her old school during a surprise visit on Tuesday.



The Up rapper stopped by I.S. 232, The Alexander Macomb School in The Bronx - the elementary school that she used to attend.



NBC New York reported that during her visit, she announced that she was donating the large sum to the school.



A video of her speech showed Cardi saying: “When you turn 18, you have to make decisions, whether you like it or not. After high school, no matter what anybody tells you, you have to make a decision.



“Whether you go to college: a lot of teachers will tell you ‘Oh, when you go to college, you can pick any classes. You can drop one and pick any classes.’ But what they don’t tell you is that it’s on your dime.”



She continued: “Make sure you know about that credit, because when I was 18 years old I started paying bills… And when I’m 23 and I’m 24 and I find out that I could’ve been building my credit paying those bills, and I never did because nobody told me nothing about credit.”



Cardi, 29, also told the elementary kids that it’s important to stay in school.



“I started making money when I was 18. The fast money. The easy money,” the former stripper said. “But nothing’s more respected than when a b**ch walks in a room and says, ‘Yeah, I got a degree.’”