Robbie Williams set to earn 14th solo Number 1 album with XXV

It’s shaping up to be a huge week for Robbie Williams, whose 13th studio album XXV is currently outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined as it heads for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The newest greatest hits compilation from the Stoke-born superstar, XXV contains some of Robbie’s best-loved hits, newly-orchestrated and recorded with the Metropole Orkest. XXV would become Robbie’s 14th Number 1 album in the UK as a solo artist.



Living legend Ozzy Osbourne could gain his highest-ever charting solo album in the UK this week with Patient Number 9 currently tracking to debut at Number 2. His personal best to date is 2020’s Ordinary Man which peaked at Number 3.



Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers are also on the lookout for a Top 5 entry with the re-issue of their 2001 record Know Your Enemy (3), which peaked at Number 2 upon its original release. The Amazons’ How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me could become their third consecutive Top 10 album (5); the third album from the Reading rockers this year became the first album with NFT elements to be approved for chart inclusion by the Official Charts Company.



Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall brings a trilogy of records to an end with her seventh album Nut (6) and might score her first Top 10 placing in six years in the process. New Wave star Toyah Wilcox’s reissue of her 1981 album Anthem is also pacing to re-enter the chart at Number 8, having originally peaked at Number 2.



Outside the Top 10, Lewis Capaldi’s return with comeback single Forget Me has seen him race ahead for the UK’s Number 1 single this week, in tandem his blockbuster debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is also climbing back up the charts, currently up five to Number 12 midweek.



Three acts could gain their first-ever Top 40 albums in the UK this week; US synth-wave band The Midnight with Heroes (18), indie-pop duo Jockstrap thanks to the critically acclaimed debut I Love You Jennifer B (20), and Afrobeats megastar Asake with his own debut record Mr Money With The Vibe (25).



There could be further new entries this week from Australian metalcore outfit Parkway Drive with Darker Still (26), alongside The xx member Oliver Sim’s debut solo record Hideous Bastard (33) and acclaimed cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason's third album Song (35).



Finally, Imagine Dragons’ debut studio album Night Visions (34) could soar back into the Top 40 this week following the release of a tenth anniversary expanded edition. The record originally peaked at Number 2 on its release in September 2012.