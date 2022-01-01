Robbie Williams had an 'awkward' time DJing in Ibiza

Robbie Williams was shocked by his "awkward" time as a DJ in Ibiza.

The 48-year-old pop star arrived in the Spanish city back in August to play his first electronic music gig and while he had hopes of emulating the success of Happy Mondays star Bez but ended up Googling what to say while he was live on stage.

He said: "So I turned up at my fist electronic dance music gig, in Ibiza at a place called 528. I thought what was gonna happen when I did this dance project was that I was gonna be an audience member but on stage I just thought I was gonna be the Bez of this project, wander around, vibes, you know. What actually happened when I turned up to the first gig was 2,000 people faced the stage and just looked at me, barely any movement and it was so awkward, so awkward."

I Googled, 'What do garage MCs say?' whilst I am on stage because I don't know what to do! I'm like, 'Inside, this one goes out to the ladies. Wait for the drop! I didn't know what I was doing so I just repeated the top 10 things several times - 'Inside!'"

The 'Angels' hitmaker went on to add that while he was initially confident at the thought of the gig, he was taken aback when he realised he would be playing in a space that resembled a "cloakroom."

Speaking on the 'Changes' podcast, he told host Annie Mac: "I couldn't believe how awkward it was! It wasa a shock, a shock. I was like 'Yeah, yeah I will do this!' Then they take you through to a back room and they go, 'This is where you will be playing!' I am like, 'What? This is a cloakroom! I get it - it doesn't matter who you are, this is where you start. But if I am going to do this, I need to be recompensed properly. I am not leaving the house for a couple of months to go and do this for it to cost me money!"