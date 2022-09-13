Demi Lovato: This next tour will be my last

Demi Lovato has told fans "this next tour" will be her last.



The 30-year-old singer is currently on the road for her 'Holy Fvck Tour', in support of her eighth studio album, but she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was feeling "so sick" she didn't want to tour anymore.



In a since-deleted post, she wrote: "I’m so f****** sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."



Demi didn't clarify whether she meant her current run of shows or a future tour would be her final gigs.



But she later returned to her Stories to assure fans she is going to "power through it", ahead of going out on stage at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday night (13.09.22).



Demi posted: "Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!! (sic)"



She also wrote: "I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight. (sic)"



After the show, Demi thanked the crowd for "pulling through" for her.



The 'Skin of My Teeth' hitmaker posted: "You guys reeeeally pulled thru tonight.. thank you sooo f****** much - I love you more than you know (sic)"



Last month, Demi released 'Holy Fvck' - a follow-up to 2021's 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over' - and admitted the album gave her the "freedom to express" herself in ways she "didn’t know were possible".



In a typed-out note to fans on Twitter, Demi said: "HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music.



It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time.



“I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too. (sic)”