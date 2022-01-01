Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney call off divorce

Singer Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney called off their divorce on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the couple have filed an order of reconciliation.

In August, 39-year-old Branch told TMZ that she and Carney, 42, were separating and that she was “totally devastated” by the split.

Branch was arrested the next day over a domestic violence allegation.

Court documents obtained at the time revealed that Branch admitted to slapping Carney “in the facial area one to two times”. The case was later dismissed after the two parties reached a settlement.

Branch filed for divorce days after her arrest, claiming on Twitter that Carney had cheated on her while she was home with their newborn.

The pair, who wed in 2019 and share two children together as well as Michelle's daughter from a previous marriage, have agreed to work on their marriage for six months; after six months, Branch and Carney will decide whether to “reinstitute” the divorce proceedings or dismiss them altogether.

Court records show that the divorce case was dismissed “without prejudice”, meaning it can be processed again at any time.

“During the period of suspension the parties may participate in counselling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife,” the documents read.