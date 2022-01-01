Nicki Minaj feels 'so sick' following death of rapper PnB Rock

Nicki Minaj has spearheaded a conversation about the safety of rappers following the tragic death of PnB Rock.

At a press conference on Monday, Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz reported that a 30-year-old man had been robbed and fatally shot at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in the city.

While Muniz wouldn’t name the victim, editors at The Los Angeles Times have since confirmed that it was PnB Rock.

It was also claimed that Rock, real name Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, who had posted but later deleted an update on Instagram about the meal.

Taking to Twitter following the sad news, Nicki paid tribute to the rapper, whom she worked with on the 2019 track Fendi.

"He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus," she began.

However, Nicki also encouraged hip-hop stars to be extremely careful about posting on social media, especially in regard to their location or home. The Anaconda hitmaker also referred to the death of Pop Smoke in February 2020, whose property was targeted by thieves after he and a friend posted about gifts they had recently received.

"The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It's time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You're not loved like you think you are!!! You're prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What's not clicking???!!! (sic)" the 39-year-old continued. "Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!"

To conclude, Nicki insisted she will continue working to spread the message.

"It's never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE'VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!!!" she added.

However, fellow rapper Cardi B took a different view and argued that she “highly doubted” people were looking at Sibounheuang’s Instagram page.

“He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time,” she tweeted.

No arrests have been made over PnB Rock’s death.