Lizzo breaks down in tears while accepting first Emmy Award

Lizzo became very emotional as she accepted her first Emmy Award on Monday night.



During the ceremony staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Juice hitmaker's reality series - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - was named as Outstanding Competition Program, beating out the likes of The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.



Taking to the stage in a red tulle gown, Lizzo urged the contestants from her series to join her from the audience.



"The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared," she praised. "They're not that unique, they just don't get the platform...Let's just tell more stories."



Lizzo then became tearful as she reflected on the advancement of diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry.



"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," the 34-year-old continued. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You gonna see that person but, b**ch, it's gonna have to be you.'"



Lizzo concluded her speech by asking the crowd to "make some noise for my big girls".