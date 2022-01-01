Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root plotting new side project

Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root are planning a side project together.



The former infamously had his bandmate thrown out of his other group Stone Sour in 2014, but the pair have since healed their wounds and are closer than ever as they plan another venture together.



Speaking to the new issue of Metal Hammer, Corey, 48, said: "He and I are very different people and we were both going through our own s*** in life. We reconnected, and we're actually talking about doing some stuff on the side, outside of Slipknot and Stone Sour.



"It's cool to find your friend again and realise that you can find your way back to people that you care about. Honestly, I can't sit here and say that I wasn't responsible for some of the bad feelings. That can only come with self-reflection, and the fact that the things that were going on in my life rippled and affected other people. Once you own up to that, you can start to mend bridges by showing people that you are truly sorry."



Jim previously admitted he and Corey would have "ended up killing each other" if he had stayed in Stone Sour.



Speaking in 2019, the 50-year-old guitarist said: “Corey and I are much closer now. It’s the best thing, me leaving Stone Sour. We would have just ended up killing each other and driving each other crazy. I can’t spread myself that thin."



Jim admits, in hindsight, he had a "s***** attitude" toward his bandmates.



He added: “I needed it, this band needed it and Stone Sour certainly needed it. I just didn’t have the time to commit that I’d have liked. I think they were tired of my s***** attitude, that’s for sure.”



Slipknot are gearing up to release their seventh studio album, 'The End, So Far', on September 30.



The follow-up to 2019's 'We Are Not Your Kind' is the last record in their longstanding deal with Roadrunner Records.



In December, frontman Corey promised fans something special, and insisted he loves the new collection "more" than their previous record.



He said: "[It's] really good; I’m really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like 'We Are Not Your Kind', and I loved 'We Are Not Your Kind.' ”