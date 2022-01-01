The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran

Matty Healy has revealed Ed Sheeran offered The 1975 an "insane" amount of money to support him on his stadium tour.



The 'I'm In Love With You' singer has "mad respect" for the global megastar and praised the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker for always being "so nice", however, he wanted his band to embark on their own tour instead.



In an interview with The New York Times, the 33-year-old star spilled: "It’s difficult to be big and say – genuinely – that I have zero commercial ambition. There’s definitely a ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ kind of thing, which is where, listen, we’ve never known what to do and we’ve never tried to do anything. So the second we stop doing that, we’ll probably f*** up.



“I tend to say no to stuff for money. I don’t know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate, but I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would’ve made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life.”



When asked if he was talking about Ed, he replied: “Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want. Think about the money you think I’m getting offered – it’s not just offered, it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows – and then just triple it. It’s insane.”



He added: “The thing that’s stopped me just doing that is because – I don’t care. It’s not worth it. Not because I don’t like Ed Sheeran. I think he’s, in a lot of ways, a genius, and he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that’s the kind of stuff I think about.”



The 'Chocolate' singer took to Twitter soon after the interview was published to clear up that he "didn't decline sharing a stage" with the 31-year-old chart-topper.



He clarified: “Just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn’t decline sharing a stage with him I just wanted to do our own shows instead and he’s always been so nice to me personally and publicaly so don’t start a twitter thing for fun (sic)"



The 1975 will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their new record 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language' in 2023, kicking off in Brighton on January 8.