Target edition of Taylor Swift's Midnights has 3 bonus tracks

Taylor Swift has three bonus tracks on a special Target edition of her upcoming album 'Midnights'.

The 32-year-old pop star used her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey last month to announce her new LP.

Announcing the record at the awards show, she told the audience at the Prudential Center: "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight."

And now, the Lavender Deluxe Edition CD of the record has been unveiled, with fans able to hear three additional tracks on this version, which comes with a collectible lyric book, unseen photos and unique artwork.

The budget superstore tweeted alongside the artwork of the CD and vinyl: "3 bonus tracks on CD #OnlyAtTarget. Preorder Taylor Swift's new album Midnights Target Exclusive Lavender Edition now: https://tgt.biz/4fg8vw

#TSmidnighTS."

The hotly-anticipated collection tells the story of 13 sleepless nights.

Alongside a picture of herself sitting with her head in her hands Taylor wrote on Instagram in August: "We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.

"We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.

"For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

Taylor concluded: "Midnights', the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

The post revealed there will be an A and B side with all the tracks titled by their number from one to 13.

'Midnights' is the follow-up to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's 2020 sister records 'Folklore' and 'evermore'.