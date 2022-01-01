Britney Spears makes snide comment about Christina Aguilera's dancers

Britney Spears escalated her feud with Christina Aguilera after posting a comment on social media about her former pop rival.



The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Monday with a post captioning a quote attributed to late comedian Rodney Dangerfield that read, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”



In the caption, Britney, 40, wrote, “I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”



The pop star’s snide remark comes nearly one year after she called out Christina for refusing to answer a question about her while on the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards red carpet.



Two months later, 41-year-old Christina said in an interview with radio host Enrique Santos that when asked about Britney, “It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”