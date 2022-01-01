Sigala wants to launch online DJ school to find 'next Calvin Harris'

Sigala wants to launch an online course to find "the next Calvin Harris".

The 'Wish You Well' producer - who worked with singer Becky Hill on the 2018 collaboration - has a keen eye for talent and he wants to use that to help developer the next generation of DJs and pop stars.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I have quite a lot of followers who are into making music or they've just started making music and they want to learn more, and I love that side of it all.

"I have been thinking about doing an online production course, to sort of share some of the things I have learnt.

"I could be helping out the next Calvin Harris, you never know, they could be out there somewhere!"

Sigala - who had the likes of Kylie Minogue, French Montana, Nile Rodgers and The Vamps on his first album 'Brighter Days' in 2018 - also revealed how he loves finding new talent just as much as working with big names.

He explained: "I am so proud to be involved in people's careers at that point.

"Like Becky was smashing it but she'd never really come to a song front and centre, and been on the artwork or in the music video.

"I don't understand why that hadn't happened at that point. So I just wanted to help show the world how incredible she is and it's incredible to see."

Meanwhile, his most recent track 'Living Without You' - which features David Guetta and Sam Ryder - is continuing his goal of working with "really cool artists".

He added: "I have worked with some really cool, artists, some well known, some newer, I am really proud of it."